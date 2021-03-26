Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Jan. 20, 2021

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 26, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded January 20, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE HANDY DAVES HOME REPAIR 72 HARDISON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14617 STREIFF, DAVID M DOING BUSINESS AS FILED HARDIN, JONATHAN 55 HEWITT STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14612 - - MARCIANO, PAUL RICHARD 104 VALLEY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14612 - - VAGG, JOHN D 212 SUMMIT HILL DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 ...

