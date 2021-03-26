Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 19-20, 2021

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 26, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded January 19, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ANDERSON, WILLIAM JR. 130 CLIFTON STREET 2, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: MARY M CONNORS ESQ Amount: $8,382.18 BATTAGLIA, ENRICO J 123 BROOKLEA DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: ABSOLUTE RESOLUTIONS INVESTMENTS, LLC Attorney: FLORIO, MICHAEL JAMES Amount: $1,681.66 CARTWRIGHT, STEVE KRISTOPHER et ano 808 CARROW ROAD, CHOCOWINITY NC 27810 Favor: ...

