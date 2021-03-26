Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Jan. 19-20, 2021

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 26, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded January 19, 2021 LIEN RELEASE GOODSPEED, ROD Favor: USA/IRS 303 MACEDON CENTER ROAD, FAIRPORT NY 14450 GOODSPEED, ROD Favor: USA/IRS 303 MACEDON CENTER ROAD, FAIRPORT NY 14450 MECHANICS LIEN STUMPF, WENDY Favor: VONGLIS ENTERPRISES LLC Amount: $1,000.00 1146 MILE SQUARE ROAD, MENDON NY 14506 Liens Filed Recorded January 20, 2021 FEDERAL TAX LIEN FOX, RICHARD C JR Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $186,137.71 STADERMAN, MARGUERITE J Favor: ...

