Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 17, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 26, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 17, 2021 137 NOT PROVIDED HOULE SALES CONSULTING INC Property Address: 4 CHAMBORD DRIVE, MENDON NY Lender: GP CAPITAL 1 LLC Amount: $75,000.00 MARTIN, MATTHEW Property Address: 1119 PECK ROAD, PARMA NY Lender: GP CAPITAL 1 LLC Amount: $10,000.00 SIWINSKI, MICHAEL J & SIWINSKI, SALLY L Property Address: 48 BLUE ASPEN WAY, , NY 14612, ROCHESTER ...

