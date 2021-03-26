Don't Miss
Romney gets Profile in Courage Award for impeachment vote

By: The Associated Press March 26, 2021 0

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney was named the recipient of the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award on Friday for splitting with his party and becoming the only Republican to vote to convict former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial. The award was created by the family of the late president ...

