Second Circuit – Communications Decency Act: James Domen v. Vimeo, Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff March 26, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Communications Decency Act Religious discrimination – Deleting account James Domen v. Vimeo, Inc. 20-616 Judges Pooler, Wesley, and Carney Background: The plaintiff appealed from the dismissal of the plaintiffs’ claims alleging discrimination based on sexual orientation and religion. The plaintiffs argue that the defendant discriminated against them by deleting Church United’s account ...

