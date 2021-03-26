Don't Miss
Home / News / Woman charged in ‘heartbreaking’ death of Syracuse woman, 93

Woman charged in ‘heartbreaking’ death of Syracuse woman, 93

By: The Associated Press March 26, 2021 0

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A Syracuse woman has been charged in the death of a 93-year-old woman whose body was found decomposing inside an apartment complex last week. Victoria Afet, 23, pleaded not guilty Thursday to first-degree murder in the death of retired teacher Connie Tuori, Syracuse.com reports. A message was sent to Afet's attorney seeking ...

