Law Clerk (Term Appointment)

United States District Court

Rochester, NY

The United States District Court for the Western District of New York is seeking a term law clerk to support Hon. Elizabeth A. Wolford. Law clerks provide the Court with procedural and substantive legal advice regarding the disposition and efficient completion of cases, and review, summarize, research, and analyze matters before the Court. Their research and recommendations assist the Court in resolving legal arguments presented and in deciding cases expeditiously. To apply, please visit: www.nywd.uscourts.gov/ employment-opportunities.