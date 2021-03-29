Legal Counsel to City Council / Police Accountability Board

City of Rochester, New York

The Rochester City Council is seeking an experienced attorney to serve as their chief legal advisor. The Legal Counsel to City Council / Police Accountability Board will be responsible for representing and advising City Council in all matters of law, with the exception of representing City Council in any legal proceedings commenced by or brought against City Council. Additional responsibilities will include providing to the Police Accountability Board legal advice on all relevant areas of law including but not limited to representation at meetings to provide legal and technical advice on their proceedings, advice on Freedom of Information Law and Open Meetings Law issues, research on and drafting of legislative and policy proposals, as well as any other issues of law in question. The ideal candidate will possess a juris doctorate from a law school of recognized standing and a minimum of four (4) years of experience as an attorney admitted to practice in New York State, and one (1) year of which shall be in direct experience with municipal law. The City of Rochester Offers: • Excellent Benefits Package • NYS Retirement System • Liberal Holidays and Vacation All applications MUST be submitted on the City of Rochester’s website (www.cityofrochester.gov/jobopportunities/) no later than Monday, April 5, 2021. If you wish to submit a resume to accompany your application, please e-mail it to millert@cityofrochester.gov. The candidate chosen for this position will be required to establish and maintain City residency within one (1) year of their hire date.