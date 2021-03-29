Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 18, 2021

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 18, 2021 58 NOT PROVIDED ZAP LAND HOLDINGS LLC et al to BEAIRSTO, DOMINIQUE I et al Property Address: 8660 RIDGE ROAD, CLARKSON NY Liber: 12475 Page: 0424 Tax Account: 053.02-1-32 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 85 CLINTON LLC to BROCKPORT CLINTON LLC Property Address: 85 CLINTON STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12475 Page: 0620 Tax ...

