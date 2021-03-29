Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 20, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 20, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded January 20, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT COUNCIL, MARQUI D Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE DENSON, ERNEST L Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE DORN, EUGENE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE DUNLAP, DEMETRIAS S Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ELMENDORF, ALBERT Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE EMLER, ROBERT III Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ERVIN, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo