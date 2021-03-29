Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Jan. 21, 2021

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded January 21, 2021 LIEN RELEASE SCOFIELD, MIA Favor: CROSSWAYS CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION 2458 E EAST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14610 MECHANICS LIEN PUTZ, JOSEPH Favor: SPALLINA MATERIALS INC Amount: $1,069.74 196 MOSSY OAK COVE, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586

