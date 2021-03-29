Don't Miss
Weapon conviction reversed

Court rules evidence ‘legally insufficient’

By: Bennett Loudon March 29, 2021 0

A state appeals court has reversed a weapon conviction because of insufficient evidence. Defendant Earnest Hawkins was convicted in Monroe County Court in September 2014 of two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of first-degree reckless endangerment. Hawkins, 38, was sentenced to a minimum of 16 years, four months and eight days ...

