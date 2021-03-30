Don't Miss
Judge admonished for Facebook post

By: Bennett Loudon March 30, 2021 0

The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct has recommended that determined that Gorham Town Justice John R. Peck, in Ontario County, should be admonished. The Commission found that Peck should be disciplined for publishing public Facebook posts in which he appeared in a police uniform and expressed his appreciation for law enforcement officers. Judge Peck, who ...

