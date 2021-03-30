Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 19, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 19, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 19, 2021 96 NOT PROVIDED HARRINGTON, JEFFREY M & HARRINGTON, NICOLE Property Address: 32 SETON COURT, PENFIELD NY Lender: EVANS BANK NA Amount: $250,000.00 14420 GRANT, COURTNEY JOY & GRANT, RYAN KENNETH Property Address: 35 CLOVERWOOD DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $165,500.00 14428 RACE, KATHERINE M Property Address: 125 ATTRIDGE ROAD, CHURCHVILLE ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo