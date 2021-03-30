Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Jan. 21, 2021

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 30, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded January 21, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY CARROLL, KIMBERLY KESSLER Appoints: CARROLL, PATRICK CITIBANK NA Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC MURRAY, MARY S Appoints: MURRAY, JOHN L SCALISE, KELLY ANNE Appoints: BECKETT, BETH SEDLMEIER, CHRISTINE Appoints: CARROLL, PATRICK US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: FAY SERVICING LLC WALLEY, BARBARA J Appoints: SLY, JEANNE B WYGAL, MARY E Appoints: MARCHAND, EILEEN M WYGAL, ROBERT J Appoints: ...

