Home / News / New trial ordered in robbery case

New trial ordered in robbery case

By: Bennett Loudon March 30, 2021 0

A state appeals court has ordered a new trial in a robbery case because the judge failed to hold a suppression hearing before the start of the trial. Defendant Quran L. Coffie was convicted in September 2015 of first-degree robbery in state Supreme Court, in Monroe County. The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, on ...

