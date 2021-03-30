Don't Miss
Home / News / States struggle to get rent relief to tenants amid pandemic

States struggle to get rent relief to tenants amid pandemic

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL CASEY March 30, 2021 0

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last July that New York would spend $100 million in federal coronavirus relief to help cash-strapped tenants pay months of back rent and avert evictions. By the end of October, the state had doled out only about $40 million, reaching 15,000 of the nearly 100,000 people looking for help. More than 57,000 ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo