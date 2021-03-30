Don't Miss
Home / News / Teen who shot Floyd video says he was ‘begging for his life’

Teen who shot Floyd video says he was ‘begging for his life’

By: The Associated Press STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI March 30, 2021 0

MINNEAPOLIS — The teenager who shot the harrowing video of George Floyd under the knee of the Minneapolis police officer now charged in his death testified Tuesday that she began recording because "it wasn't right, he was suffering, he was in pain." Darnella Frazier, 18, said she was walking to a convenience store with her younger ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo