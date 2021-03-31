Don't Miss
Home / News / Business opportunities abound for NYS with legalization of recreational marijuana

Business opportunities abound for NYS with legalization of recreational marijuana

By: Daily Record Staff Andrea Deckert March 31, 2021 0

New York’s legalization of recreational marijuana could bring new opportunities, and big returns, for the Rochester business community. State lawmakers passed legislation Tuesday night to legalize adult-use cannabis. State lawmakers passed legislation Tuesday night to legalize adult-use cannabis and Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act into law Wednesday. "This is a historic day in ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo