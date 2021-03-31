High court sympathetic to college athletes in NCAA dispute

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press JESSICA GRESKO March 31, 2021 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed ready to give college athletes a win in a dispute with the NCAA over rules limiting their education-related compensation. With the March Madness basketball tournament in its final stages, the high court heard arguments in a case about how colleges can reward athletes who play Division I ...

