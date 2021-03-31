Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 22, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 22, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 31, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 22, 2021 62 14420 HALPIN, MARY Y et ano to BUDDINGTON, ABIGAIL J et al Property Address: 1728 CLARKSON  TOWNLINE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12476 Page: 0680 Tax Account: 055.04-2-6.1 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14428 FABER BUILDERS, INC to LIVINGSTON, ELLEN D et ano Property Address: 37 ETHERINGTON CRESCENT, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12476 ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo