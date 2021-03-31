Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Jan. 22, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded Jan. 22, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 31, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded January 22, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT MARYS DAYCARE 215 CLIFTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 - - MORAN, SHASONA MARY 215 CLIFTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED BLASCHECK, TODD ANTHONY 9 MERIDAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14612 - - GASKIN, JAQUAN 201 RIDGEWAY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 - - GASKIN, JAQUAN 201 ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo