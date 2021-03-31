Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 21-22, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 21-22, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff March 31, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded January 21, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT WILSON, DARIUS L Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY YOUNG, L D Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY ZICARI, KEISHA E Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT GLOVER, LATAISHA Favor: SYNCHRONY BANK JUDGMENT VACATED, OTHER COURT MOORE, CATINA R Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE NATURAL BUSINESS Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo