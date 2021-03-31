Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 22, 2021

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 31, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 22, 2021 91 14420 BLAU, ANDREA L & HANSEN, ANDREA L Property Address: 19 CHERRY DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $2,703.88 14428 LIVINGSTON, ELLEN D & LIVINGSTON, ENRIQUE E Property Address: 37 ETHERINGTON CRESCENT, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $335,118.00 RUBENSTEIN, EVELYN Property Address: 142 OLD SCOTTSVILLE  ...

