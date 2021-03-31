Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Jan. 22, 2021

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff March 31, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded January 22, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY WILMINGTON TRUST, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC WILSON, HARRY Appoints: BOSTIC, KENDRA

