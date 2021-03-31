Don't Miss
New trial granted in murder case

By: Bennett Loudon March 31, 2021 0

The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, has dismissed robbery charges in an Onondaga County Court case and ordered a new trial on other charges, including murder. Defendant Shakeith Stackhouse was convicted in June 2015 of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery, and one count each of fourth-degree conspiracy and fourth-degree criminal possession ...

