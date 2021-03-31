Store cashier expresses `disbelief, guilt’ over George Floyd

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI March 31, 2021 0

MINNEAPOLIS — The convenience store cashier who was handed a counterfeit $20 bill by George Floyd —  setting in motion the Black man's ill-fated encounter with police — testified Wednesday that he watched Floyd's arrest outside with "disbelief — and guilt." "If I would've just not tooken the bill, this could've been avoided," 19-year-old Christopher Martin ...

