Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Jan. 25, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Jan. 25, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 1, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded January 25, 2021 LIEN RELEASE LEONARDO, VINCENT III Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 170 NORTH AVENUE, GREECE NY 14626 LEONARDO, VINCENT III Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 170 NORTH AVENUE, GREECE NY 14626 LEONARDO, VINCENT III Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 170 NORTH AVENUE, GREECE NY 14626 LUKE, NAJE Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK 99 ROCKVIEW TERRACE, ROCHESTER ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo