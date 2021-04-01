Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Jan. 25, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded January 25, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BONATI, LORRAINE ANN Appoints: ROBERTS, MARGRET E LAWSON, LORETTA Appoints: MAGEE, BRIAN J MITRANO, NATALIE Appoints: IACCHETTA, ANGELA SMITH-BENSON, JOSHUA Appoints: RUCKER, CHARLES

