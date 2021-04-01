Don't Miss
Rape conviction vacated

Indictment waiver was defetive

By: Bennett Loudon April 1, 2021 0

A state appeals court has dismissed a guilty plea to rape charges because of inaccuracies in the charging documents. Defendant Paul Meeks, 27, pleaded guilty to first-degree rape in Onondaga County Court before Judge Stephen J. Dougherty in April 2018. Meeks was sentenced to up to 13 years in prison. In a decision released Friday, the Appellate Division ...

