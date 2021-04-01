Don't Miss
Shira May takes helm of the Center for Dispute Settlement

By: Bennett Loudon April 1, 2021 0

As of March 1, Shira May is the new president and CEO of the Center for Dispute Settlement (CDS). May, 45, is replacing Frank Liberti in the leadership role at the organization. Liberti, who has been with CDS for about 18 years, stayed on through the end of March to help with the transition. “It’s going really ...

