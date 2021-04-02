Don't Miss
7 Texas officers fired following death of Black jail inmate

7 Texas officers fired following death of Black jail inmate

By: The Associated Press April 2, 2021 0

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Seven officers involved in the in-custody death of a Black jail inmate in Texas whose family members say may have been suffering a mental health crisis have been fired, a sheriff said. The detention officers violated sheriff's office policies and procedures leading up to the death of Marvin Scott III, Collin County ...

