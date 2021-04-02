Don't Miss
Home / News / Chauvin trial has had a hard impact on its witnesses

Chauvin trial has had a hard impact on its witnesses

By: The Associated Press RYAN J. FOLEY April 2, 2021 0

The first days of testimony at the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death were dominated by witnesses to his arrest and countless videos that forced them to relive the trauma of it all over again. One man who shouted "You can't win!" at Floyd as the Black man struggled with ...

