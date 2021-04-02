Don't Miss
Home / News / Duty sergeant: Officers could have ended Floyd restraint

Duty sergeant: Officers could have ended Floyd restraint

By: The Associated Press STEVE KARNOWSKI, AMY FORLITI and TAMMY WEBBER April 2, 2021 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis police supervisory sergeant who was on duty the night George Floyd died testified that he believes the officers who restrained Floyd could have ended it after he stopped resisting. David Pleoger testified Thursday at the trial of since-fired officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo