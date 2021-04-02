Don't Miss
Fourth Department – Termination of parental rights: Matter of Dagan B.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Termination of parental rights Diligent efforts to encourage relationship – Uncooperative parent Matter of Dagan B. CAF 19-02064 Appealed from Family Court, Ontario County Background: The respondent mother appealed from an order that terminated her parental rights on the ground of permanent neglect. She argues diligent efforts were not made to ...

