Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 24, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 24, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 2, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 24, 2021 49 14420 HALL, EDWIN S JR to GOMEZ, ANA M et ano Property Address: 291 MAIN STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12478 Page: 0148 Tax Account: 068.20-3-38 Full Sale Price: $157,000.00 REMINGTON WOODS LLC to MAGEE, ALAN R JR et ano Property Address: 29 CAILYN WAY, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12477 Page: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo