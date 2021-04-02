Don't Miss
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 25, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 2, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded January 25, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT CLEVENGER CUSTOM CONSTRUCTION INC. 164 WEST AVENUE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Favor: ROCRENTS HEAVY EQUIPMENT SALES AND RENTAL LLC Attorney: BURKE, STEPHEN PHILIP Amount: $20,727.56 GUZZETTA, FREDERICK et ano 115 ALPINE KNOLLS APARTMENT 115, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Favor: WILLOW POND APARTMENTS LLC Attorney: ANDREW J DICK ESQ Amount: $2,539.16 NEWLAND SYSTEMS LLC 3000 MT ...

