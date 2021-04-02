Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Asylum fraud: United States v. Dumitru

Second Circuit – Asylum fraud: United States v. Dumitru

By: Daily Record Staff April 2, 2021 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Asylum fraud Incidental use of identifying information - Applications United States v. Dumitru 19-1486-cr Judges Newman and Cabranes Background: The defendant appealed from her conviction of asylum fraud, making false statements and aggravated identity theft. At issue is whether the evidence at trial was sufficient to sustain a conviction for aggravated identity ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo