Don't Miss
Home / News / Weapon charges dropped over improper search

Weapon charges dropped over improper search

Police didn't have permission to look in vehicle

By: Bennett Loudon April 2, 2021 0

A state appeals court has dismissed convictions related to a gun found in a vehicle because the police did not have permission to search the car. Defendant Anthony Lawrence was convicted in July 2018 in Oneida County Court before Judge Robert Bauer of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo