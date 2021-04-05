Don't Miss
Chauvin’s trial leaves many Black viewers emotionally taxed

By: The Associated Press NOREEN NASIR and COREY WILLIAMS April 5, 2021 0

For some it's too much to watch. Others just can't turn away. The televised trial of Derek Chauvin, the white former police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, has provoked strong emotions among many Black men and women — all tinged with an underlying dread that it could yield yet another devastating disappointment. For many, ...

