Don't Miss
Home / News / Class-action lawsuit filed against city of Rochester, RPD

Class-action lawsuit filed against city of Rochester, RPD

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2021 0

A federal class-action lawsuit was filed Monday against the city of Rochester and the Rochester Police Department by several groups claiming their rights have been violated by Rochester police for years. Free the People Roc, the National Lawyers Guild Rochester Inc., and 10 individual plaintiffs filed the complaint against the RPD over the alleged use of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo