Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 25, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 25, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 25, 2021 14420 LATRAY TEAM PROPERTIES LLC to GVM PROPERTIES INC Property Address: 96 ERIE STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12478 Page: 0298 Tax Account: 068.52-3-15 Full Sale Price:   $10,000.00 14445 BATES, JAMES E et ano to BATES, JAMES E et ano Property Address: 406 EAST SPRUCE STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12478 ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo