Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 26-27, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Jan. 26-27, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded January 26, 2021 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT GORDON, JUSTIN 4213 RIDGE ROAD, WILLIAMSON NY 14589 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $895.00 PASCUCCI, ANTHONY 299 WALZFORD ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $250.00 RAWLINS, GARY et ano 2369 EAST RIDGE ROAD APARTMENT 87, IRONDEQUOIT NY 14622 Favor: WEST GENERAL ...

