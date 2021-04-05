Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded March 25, 2021

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded March 25, 2021 NOT PROVIDED CIESLAK, CHRISTOPHER & JCJC PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 1 QUEENSBERRY LANE, CHILI NY Lender: BOCCUZZI, JAMES Amount:  $135,000.00 14420 MARTIN, JACQUELINE & MARTIN, JEROME Property Address: 12 LONG POINT LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount:  $55,000.00 14450 HERMANET, FRANCESCA Property Address: 8 SHANNON GLEN, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION ...

