Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Jan. 26, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Jan. 26, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff April 5, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded January 26, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF AMERICA NA Appoints: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC BUCKLEY, HEATHER Appoints: BUCKLEY, KATHERINE DALESANDRO, MAXINE R Appoints: DANA, ANGELA D DALESANDRO, ROBERT A Appoints: DANA, ANGELA D FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION Appoints: BRYANT, OLAYLA KOENIG, JACK Appoints: KOENIG, SALLY PAGLIA, ENEDINA Appoints: PAGLIA, FRANK PAGLIA, SEVERINO Appoints: PAGLIA, FRANK

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo