Don't Miss
Home / Covid19 Coverage / As states expand vaccines, prisoners still lack access

As states expand vaccines, prisoners still lack access

By: The Associated Press KIMBERLEE KRUESI and KATIE PARK and ARIEL GOODMAN The Marshall Project April 6, 2021 0

This week, Florida expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines to all residents 16 and older. But across the state, more than 70,000 people still don't have access to the vaccine. Those men and women are state prisoners. More than half the country has opened up vaccine eligibility, vastly expanding the ability for most Americans to get the ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo