City reaches tentative settlement in lawsuit

City reaches tentative settlement in lawsuit

By: Bennett Loudon April 6, 2021 0

The city of Rochester, Monroe County and numerous other defendants have reached a tentative settlement agreement with a man who filed a federal lawsuit claiming false arrest and malicious prosecution. Frederick E. Walker filed a federal complaint in July also claiming false imprisonment, abuse of process, assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence. The ...

