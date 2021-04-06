Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Damages: Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks v. Creative Comfort Systems

Fourth Department – Damages: Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks v. Creative Comfort Systems

By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Damages Property calculation – Specialty property Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks v. Creative Comfort Systems CA 19-02055 Appealed from Supreme Court, Niagara County Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action seeking damages as the result of a fire caused by the defendants’ negligent installation of a boiler in the plaintiffs’ headquarters. ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo