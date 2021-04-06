Monroe County, NY deeds recorded March 26, 2021

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded March 26, 2021 NOT PROVIDED 800 PHILLIPS ROAD LLC to BELLA TERRA GROUP LLC Property Address: SALT ROAD, WEBSTER NY Liber: 12478 Page: 0555 Tax Account: 065.02-1-40.22 Full Sale Price:  $1.00 14420 BRANDON WOODS CONSTRUCTION INC to BURRELL, DANIELLE E Property Address: 1638 NATHANIEL POOLE TRAIL, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12478 Page: 0593 Tax Account: 084.01-1-61 Full Sale ...

